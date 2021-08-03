50/50 Thursdays
Report: Saints sign LB Kwon Alenxander

Saints linebacker Kwon Alexander celebrates with teammates after recovering a fumble
Saints linebacker Kwon Alexander celebrates with teammates after recovering a fumble(Pool Photo)
By Sean Fazende
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints are brining back linebacker Kwon Alexander on a one-year deal worth up to $3 million, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Alexander, who went to LSU, arrived in New Orleans via trade last season but tore his achilles tendon in week 16.

The Saints had to release Alexander this offseason due to his high salary cap number. Currently, the Saints have second round pick Pete Werner and last year’s third round pick Zack Baun competiting at the weakside linebacker spot next to DeMario Davis.

