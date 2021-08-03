NSU professor announces intention to retire after saying on Facebook she wouldn’t care if unvaccinated people die

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - Northwestern State University posted a statement on its Facebook page in reference to a comment made by a faculty member regarding COVID-19 vaccinations.

In a comment on Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards’ Facebook post, the faculty member expressed her frustration over rising COVID-19 numbers due to lack of vaccinations and the possibility of mask mandates and canceled fall events.

It is so infuriating that those selfish people who refused to get vaccinated let the Delta variant incubate among them, and now we are all in danger again. We just learned that our university must be masked again this fall and I imagine all social gatherings will again be cancelled. At this point, vicious as it sounds, I wouldn’t care if every unvaccinated person died.

Below is the statement posted by NSU on its Facebook page:

Social media messages from Northwestern personnel who are not authorized to speak on behalf of the university should not... Posted by Northwestern State University on Monday, August 2, 2021

On Tuesday, Aug. 3, the university posted on Facebook again, saying the professor in question has requested (and been granted) a leave of absence from her position during the upcoming fall semester. She says she will retire when her leave expires. Her fall classes will be reassigned to other faculty members.

“This is a personnel issue, and the university will have no further comment on the matter,” said Dr. Greg Handel, provost and vice president for academic affairs.

