Reaction to reinstated mask mandate

Mixed emotions about the statewide mandate
By Haley Weger
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Governor John Bel Edwards announced a new mask mandate across Louisiana today. It will be implemented on Wednesday, and last until Sept. 1.

People in Southwest Louisiana have mixed feelings about the new mandate. Some people said they were glad the mandate was being put in place, and some said they refuse to wear a mask.

Workers at two popular downtown Lake Charles restaurants say they were not surprised by this mask mandate, especially with the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

Connor Way, a server at Luna Bar and Grill, said he thinks the masks will be a good thing.

“I think the best thing we can do is just mask up,” Way said.

Way said he has been wearing a mask around for months for extra safety precautions.

“A lot of us have taken it upon ourselves to wear masks whether we’re vaccinated or not because that’s what the CDC recommends, and were just trying to stay safe,” Way said.

On the other hand, many locals were unhappy with the new mandate and voiced their opinions on Facebook. There was over 300 comments on KPLC’s Facebook post announcing the new mandate.

Some of the comments said things like, “Never did, won’t now,” or, “I will not wear a mask nor get the vaccine.”

Some other locals in downtown Lake Charles said they were unhappy with the new mandate, and did not want to start wearing masks again. Some said they were still processing the new mandate, especially after months without masks.

Ashlyn Lejune, who works at Buffi’s Peaux Boys, admits she got used to not wearing a mask, saying it was easier to speak with and listen to customers without the extra barrier, but she says she still thinks the mandate is a good idea for the area.

Lejune was diagnosed with COVID-19 in December, and said she thinks she got the virus from not wearing a mask. She took many proper safety precautions at work and during her personal life and still came down with coronavirus.

“It was because I didn’t wear a mask I assume because I washed my hands, I did everything I could. I even stood behind a piece of plastic, and I still got sick with COVID,” Lejune said.

While opinions on the new mask mandate may differ, Gov. Edwards said he is implementing it to keep the people of Louisiana safe, healthy and out of the hospital.

