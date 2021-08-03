La. breaks record for COVID hospitalizations

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The fourth surge of COVID-19 continues to push Louisiana’s hospitals to the limit.

In what has been coined the “darkest days of this pandemic,” the state’s department of health reported 2,112 patients in hospitals statewide on Aug. 3, breaking the previous record of 2,069 set on Jan. 7.

LDH also reported 4,725 new cases and 59 new deaths.

“Louisiana is in the throes of a very difficult surge of COVID-19,” Governor John Bel Edwards said after reinstating a mask mandate. “Our healthcare heroes are exhausted and their ability to deliver care is being stretched to the limit. Get vaccinated, wear a mask, and help turn this around. The life you save may be your own.”

“We are no longer giving adequate care to those patients,” Dr. Catherine O’Neal said in a press conference Monday.

CONTINUING COVERAGE:

‘These are the darkest days of this pandemic’ Louisiana hospital leaders warn

‘I want to do what’s best for them,’ State, medical leaders paint dire covid picture as masks now required in schools

Children make up more than 2,000 of the new COVID-19 cases reported in Louisiana

Indoor mask mandate ordered across Louisiana

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.