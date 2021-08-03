50/50 Thursdays
Golden Nugget to require face masks starting Wednesday

Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino - Lake Charles.
Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino - Lake Charles.(Golden Nugget Lake Charles)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - In a Facebook post Tuesday, Golden Nugget in Lake Charles announced they will be requiring face masks in all indoor spaces starting Wednesday.

Per Golden Nugget’s Facebook post:

In accordance with the governor’s proclamation, face masks will be required in all Golden Nugget Lake Charles indoor spaces beginning Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at 12:01 AM. We appreciate your understanding and thank you in advance for your cooperation.

