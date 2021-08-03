FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain returns today, but drier days are ahead this week

Hourly rain chances (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Radar already shows quite a bit of shower and thunderstorm activity with the majority of the rain sits offshore, although some pockets of developing rain, especially along the I-10 corridor will make for the need for the rain gear as you head out the door this morning. Temperatures have fallen into the 70s overnight, but it remains very muggy and will continue to feel that way through the day as rain chances increase.

Scattered showers returning (KPLC)

Make sure to have our free weather app handy today as these pop-up showers and thunderstorms will continue through early evening, thanks to a stalling front over the area and a weak area of low pressure skirting the coastline. Most of the rain comes to an end by early evening with an additional 1 inch possible today. The good news is the clouds will help temperatures stay out of the 90s this afternoon.

Drier weather ahead for Wednesday will be a welcomed site along with a slight reduction in humidity. This thanks to the front moving just far enough offshore to allow some slightly drier air to enter the region. It will still be hot though with afternoon highs returning to the lower 90s. Lows at night drop into the lower 70s under partly cloudy skies Wednesday night.

3 Day Forecast (KPLC)

Thursday looks to continue our dry stretch of weather before scattered showers begin to return Friday thanks to a warm front lifting back over the state. This will bring back to big time muggy feel and keep scattered thunderstorms in the forecast into the weekend, although mostly just our normal afternoon summertime storms. The National Hurricane Center gives a tropical wave off the coast of Africa a 20% chance of development over the next 5 days, but it looks to steer well away from the U.S. with no additional development expected over the next week.

Update on the tropics (KPLC)

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.