First Alert Forecast: Limited rain for the next few days, and maybe slightly less humid!

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As expected a weak cold front is slowly moving south across our area, this is why we have had off and on periods of rain again today. Gradually these will become less numerous by the evening and most of the rain should be done by sunset.

We may see a slight drop in humidity by Wednesday if the front slips far enough south before it dissipates. But this will have little impact on our weather, except maybe it will reduce morning lows for a day or two. Temperatures will still top out in the low 90s but if drier air is in place that could keep the heat index slightly lower. Again, that is very relative and will be barely noticeable. Rain looks very unlikely, although I am going to leave a 20% chance in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday since I cannot rule out one or two storms forming in the afternoon.

By Friday high pressure over the Atlantic Ocean will take control of our weather bringing back southerly winds and that means the humidity will increase. With that we should see our “normal” summer pattern return and that means scattered showers and storms are possible each day during the afternoon and early evening. Temperatures will remain in the low 90s along with lows in the mid 70s.

The tropics remain quiet with no signs of any development close to Southwest Louisiana. There may be some development way out near the coast of Africa, but that will have no impact on anyone for a while. But this is a good reminder that we are not even to the peak of hurricane season yet, and you need to know what you would do if a storm threatens. Fingers crossed we don’t deal with that for a long time, but it is always a possibility unfortunately. We will keep you updated and if we see any threats to our area we will let you know. But thankfully all is quiet and will remain that way for at least the next week!

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

