Final pass for Lake Charles residential debris begins August 9

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - FEMA will begin the final pass for its residential debris pick-up program for the City of Lake Charles on Aug. 9, 2021.

Property owners need to have all residential debris to the curb by this date. The final day debris removal contractors will be in the city is Friday, Aug. 27.

Debris removal monitors and contractors will inspect each city roadway before considering it complete to ensure that all eligible debris placed on the city rights-of-way by the deadline is collected.

To expedite this process, residents are asked to sort debris when placing it curbside by creating separate piles for vegetative debris, construction debris, appliances/white goods, electronics, and hazardous household waste.

Residents with debris questions or those who need to report any missed debris can call 337-491-1346.

