COVID-19 in SWLA: Aug. 3, 2021 - Region 5 hospitalizations top 100 for first time since January

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There are currently 102 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Region 5, the most since the beginning of the year.

COVID-19 hospitalizations last topped 100 on Jan. 17, when the Louisiana Department of Health reported 101 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Region 5.

Region 5 includes Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, and Jeff Davis parishes.

COVID-19 hospitalizations starting increasing in mid-July - there were 23 patients hospitalized with the virus on July 19 - and have seen a quick rise since.

That’s a reflection of how COVID-19 hospitalization numbers have grown across the state.

At the beginning of July there were 284 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Louisiana. By July 23, that number grew to 1,008 - which has now doubled in nine days to 2,112, the highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations the state has seen.

The Louisiana Department of Health updates COVID-19 numbers each weekday.

The LDH also updates vaccination numbers every Tuesday and Thursday. Percentages are rounded up or down when necessary.

According to the LDH, those not fully vaccinated account for 90% of cases from July 15 to July 21; 85% of deaths from July 15 to July 21; and 89% of current COVID hospitalizations.

Monday updates include all data since Friday, according to the LDH.

Click HERE to see the state dashboard.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 4,725 new cases.

· 59 new deaths.

· 2,112 patients hospitalized (128 more than previous update).

· 37 percent of population vaccinated.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 231 new cases.

· 0 new deaths (2 new deaths in Vernon Parish, which is in Region 6).

· 102 patients hospitalized (7 more than previous update).

· 27 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 141 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 29 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 37 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 19 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 15 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 22 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 7 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 24 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 31 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 27 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 50 new cases.

· 2 new deaths.

· 20 percent of population vaccinated.

OAKDALE FCC

· 1 active case among inmates.

· 8 active cases among staff members.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.