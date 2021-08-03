Chris Ardoin recovering following Friday night shooting

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A popular Zydeco singer is recovering from a shooting following his performance at Louisiana Mudfest.

Two people were taken into custody for the shooting that injured both Chris Ardoin and a 14-year-old child.

“I had just seen something on social media when somebody intimated something had happened,” said Sean Ardoin. “Never did I realize that it would be something that happened so close to home, you know.”

Sean Ardoin learned that someone shot his brother, Chris Ardoin in Colfax Friday night shortly after it happened.

“I received a text from my brother saying that he had just been shot and he wanted to let us know before you know, it hit Facebook and social media, that he was in the ambulance on the way to the hospital,” he said.

Eyewitnesses say crowds were leaving Louisiana Mudfest, where Chris was one of the headliners, when gunshots rang out.

His wife took to his social media accounts early Saturday morning, saying, in part quote: “Yes, unfortunately tonight he did get shot in the back on his right side while on stage. Doctors said thankfully he’s a built guy.”

According to Sean, Chris is back home resting and recuperating after being discharged Saturday morning.

“He’s trying to, you know, he’s working with it, but it’s got to heal before they can even look into whether they’re going to operate or not to get it out,” he said.

Police say they arrested two people in the chaos after the gunfire.

Sean says it appears to be a random shooting.

“I want to make it understood that there was no fight, there was no incident,” he said. “The gig was over, he wasn’t still performing. It was done and then people just started shooting, and from the reports that I saw, it was multiple shooters, and the sheriff’s department collected at least 20 casings.”

The 14-year-old’s injuries are described as moderate.

