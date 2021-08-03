50/50 Thursdays
Charting every Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill pass from Saints practice #4

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) throws as quarterback Taysom Hill (7) watches...
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) throws as quarterback Taysom Hill (7) watches during NFL football training camp in Metairie, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)New Orleans Saints Pool Photo/Derick Hingle(Derick Hingle | AP)
By Sean Fazende
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: Aug. 2, 2021 at 11:18 PM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - If you like explosive plays, Monday’s practice was the one for you. The Saints quarterbacks looked well-rested after a day off, and were slinging it all over the field.

After a rough outing Saturday, Jameis Winston bounced back in a big way. Here’s a breakdown of every pass thrown.

Jameis Winston

Final Stats 8/11- 2 sacks

Team Period #1 (heavy run)

In the only pass thrown by any quarterback in the entire period, Winston connected with Tre’Quan Smith on a comeback route.

Team Period #2

Winston opened the period with a misfire to Lil’Jordan Humphrey on a dig route. His next pass was a very close call. Winston appeared to get sacked on the play but also layered a throw nicely to Marquez Callaway on a deep over for a big gain.

Winston closed out the period with a misfire to Callaway on a dig route in the middle of the field.

Team Period #3

The Saints cranked up a few blitzes during this period. Winston’s first pass was a sideline throw to Callaway, but Marshon Lattimore was there to knock the ball away.

Winston then found Smith on a quick slant for about a ten-yard gain. P.J. Williams came off the edge to sack Winston on the next play.

Winston’s final pass of the period was his best of the day when he found Callaway behind the defense deep downfield for a touchdown.

Team Period #4

Winston closed out his day strong. He opened with a slant to Callaway. Then , he connected with Johnson down the seam for a big gain.

He went short to Kamara on an option route next. Kamara turned it into a big gain. He found Devonta Freeman in the flat for a decent gain on his next throw.

Winston’s final throw was another beauty when he found Deonte Harris on an over route for a big gain.

Taysom Hill

Final Stats 8/11

Team Period #1

No passes thrown.

Team Period #2

Hill opened up the second team period with a quick checkdown to Adam Trautman for about five yards. His next throw was a bullet to Juwan Johnson on a dig route for about 15 yards.

Hill closed out the period with another strike to Chris Hogan over the middle. Hogan ran an incredible route to create separation at the top of his break.

Team Period #3

Hill opened up with a curl to tight end Garrett Griffin.

Hill missed an opportunity on his next pass. Hogan beat Ken Crawley in coverage on a nine route. Hill’s pass was underthrown and hit Crawley in the back. Crawley even told Hogan ‘nice move’ after the play.

On the very next play, Hill made up for it when he climbed the pocket and hit Humphrey on a skinny post for a big gain.

His final pass fell incomplete on a high throw to TommyLee Lewis.

Team Period #4

Hill hit Kawaan Baker to start the period on a shallow cross. He then went back to Griffin on another crosser.

After a designed quarterback draw, Hill hit Freeman on a screen that was well covered.

He closed out his day with a back shoulder throw to Hogan that wasn’t quite timed right. Hogan couldn’t come up with the catch.

7on 7′s

Winston (5/5)

I’m not going to detail every throw made during this period because it’s not against a full defense, but it was notable that Winston was able to connect Alvin Kamara on a wheel route. Kamara beat Pete Werner in coverage.

Hill (2/5)

Hill just missed Calllaway on a nine route. Callaway had a step on the defense, but Hill overthrew him. Hill’s best pass came on a seam/skinny post to Trautman. Trautman laid out for the catch.

Final Analysis

The edge goes to Winston for practice No. 4. He was really dialed in, and made some impressive downfield connections.

Through four practices here’s my stat breakdowns for both players:

Winston- 23/32 72%

Hill-24/31 77%

