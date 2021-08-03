50/50 Thursdays
Cam Jordan is ‘super excited’ for Year 11 with the Saints

New Orleans Saints linebacker Tanoh Kpassagnon (90) and defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) and...
New Orleans Saints linebacker Tanoh Kpassagnon (90) and defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) and defensive end Marcus Davenport (92) work on a drill during NFL football training camp in Metairie, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)New Orleans Saints Pool Photo/Derick Hingle(Derick Hingle | AP)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Entering Year 11 with the Saints, Cam Jordan is still bringing the energy and excitement to camp as if he was a rookie.

“I’m super excited just to take the field in whatever capacity it may be. Cheerleading as it may look like, I will do what it takes to better my teammates. If I can’t do anything I’m going to sharpen the iron that we have in-house,” said Cam Jordan.

Jordan has delivered some big-time stats in his time here. But his opposite side teammate, Marcus Davenport, still hasn’t produced numbers worth of a first-round pick.

“I told you guys early on, I think in OTA’s, this is the year for him to turn the corner. This is the year for him to show out. Show everything he’s accumulated the last three seasons. He’s been plagued with some minor injuries that have kept him in and out of games. The games he has played he’s show great flashes. Now we need those flashes to be consistent,” said Jordan.

The Saints lost a ton of depth on the defensive line, but Cam Jordan assures everyone that they have a lot of talent still left on the line.

“We got to keep on moving. David Onyemata is a force to be reckoned with. I think (Malcolm) Roach and Shy Tuttle can develop into something. I’m excited to see what the rest of our d-line can do. Because we deep this year. I don’t know if you saw, we like 16 d-lineman deep. I don’t know if we’ve had this kind of depth before,” said Jordan.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

