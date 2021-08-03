50/50 Thursdays
Ambulance services busier than normal as COVID-19 cases increase

By Jade Moreau
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The number of new COVID-19 cases continues to grow each day, putting a strain on healthcare services.

“Our COVID positivity rates for those that we transport is as high as 30 percent and as low as 15 percent depending on the given area,” said Community Relations Supervisor with Acadian Ambulance Services, Billy Vincent.

Hospital bed availability is running low, forcing ambulance services to transport patients to hospitals out of the local area and sometimes even out of the state.

“Being as our current state has been hit so hard with COVID, we are actually having to move some people out of the state to get them a bed for services needed,” Vincent said.

Not only will this affect COVID patients, but it will affect others who are needing emergency treatment. According to Vincent, it’s a heavy weight on paramedic’s shoulders.

“The call load on other ambulances in the area increases the workload on the medics, so they do feel the strain and the stress of this from day to day as the workload is increased,” Vincent said.

Vincent said they are prepared, despite the aggressiveness of the delta variant.

“With this particular variant, it is rising faster and quicker than it ever has in the past,” Vincent said. “We are getting to numbers that took us longer to get in the past, that we are already at now just weeks in.”

