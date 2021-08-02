WATCH AT 2:30 P.M. - Gov. Edwards to hold news conference on state’s fourth COVID-19 surge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a news conference about the state’s rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations at 2:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 2.

Gov. Edwards said he was “strongly considering” reinstating a statewide mask mandate during his last news conference on Friday, July 30. The governor said he and state health officials would be reviewing the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) before he made a decision about the mask mandate.

RELATED STORIES:

New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell announced she was reinstating a city-wide mask mandate shortly after the governor’s news conference on Friday.

It is not known yet if the governor will officially reinstate the mask mandate on Monday.

Dr. Joseph Kanter with the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) announced Friday that Louisiana is now the leading state in the U.S. for COVID cases per capita and has no sign of slowing down.

As of Friday, Louisiana’s hospitals had 1,740 COVID-19 patients and 167 patients on mechanical ventilators. LDH reported 5,313 new COVID cases on Friday.

According to LDH, 10,999 people have died from the virus in Louisiana since March 2020.

Gov. Edwards is scheduled to speak at 2:30 p.m. His speech will be live streamed inside this story.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.