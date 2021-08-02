50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 1, 2021

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 5:54 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 1, 2021.

Gregory Allen Chance II, 40, Westlake: Domestic abuse.

Jeremy Lee Comeaux, 28, Lake Charles: Home invasion; property damage under $1,000.

Billy Jack Boatman, 37, Sulphur: Contempt of court; theft of a motor vehicle under $25,000; theft under $1,000; theft under $5,000; unauthorized entry of a business; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Joushua Andrew Daigle, 39, Sulphur: Second-degree battery.

Dewayne Eugene Davis, 24, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer; out of state detainer.

Keeniyah Dandre Parker, 24, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery; possession of a firearm by a felon; illegal use of weapons during a crime.

Nehemiah Ramone Peco, 22, Lake Charles: Probation violation.

Megan Lynn Schexnider, 35, Lake Charles: Driving on a roadway laned for traffic; illegal possession of stolen things under $25,000; theft of a motor vehicle under $5,000; bank fraud; contraband in a penal institution; possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); theft under $5,000; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Pedrick Alfred Harris Jr., 19, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; tail lamps; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

Raymond Lee Cormier, 55, Lake Charles: No seat belt; contempt of court; instate detainer.

