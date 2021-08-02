Sweltering heat affects turnout at back to school giveaway

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - School supply giveaways heat up this week ahead of the start of classes. One local church hosted their annual back to school giveaway, but some organizers say the heat put a damper on this year’s celebration.

The back to school giveaway complete with libraries on site and hairstylists on hand, making the start of the new school year one less thing for struggling parents to worry about.

“Book bags, school supplies, I know they were giving out haircuts to kind of help us out,” parent Tameika Watley said. “Right now in Louisiana, it’s tough. We are already going through a lot of things.”

“It’s great to get out, get involved in the community again, and start enjoying sunshine for once,” parent Clint Farris said.

This is the third year, the Enterprise Boulevard Church of Christ has hosted their back to school event. Although, sweltering heat and temperatures topping out in the near triple digits may have affected this year’s turnout. Some volunteers stood along Enterprise Boulevard to attract anyone who may be interested in stopping by.

“I don’t know - the heat, maybe the weather,” organizer Sarah Gandy said. “We were expecting a huge turnout this year - we were hoping to bless people.”

Parents taking advantage of the giveaway say they left feeling blessed.

“Everyone has had it rough the last 2 years so any little help helps a lot,” Farris said.

“Financially wise, I appreciate what’s going on and what they are going to help the community,” Watley said.

Event coordinators say if any supplies are left over, they will find some way to distribute those to families or organizations in need.

