Report: Lonzo Ball heads to Chicago in sign-and-trade deal

Not more than five minutes after NBA Free Agency began, Lonzo Ball found his new basketball home. According to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Ball is headed to the Bulls as part of a sign-and-trade deal.

He’s equipped with a new four-year contract worth $85 million. The full details of the sign-and-trade have not yet been disclosed.

