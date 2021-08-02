50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Report: Lonzo Ball heads to Chicago in sign-and-trade deal

Ball is an unrestricted free agent.
Ball is an unrestricted free agent.
By Chris Hagan
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

Not more than five minutes after NBA Free Agency began, Lonzo Ball found his new basketball home. According to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Ball is headed to the Bulls as part of a sign-and-trade deal.

He’s equipped with a new four-year contract worth $85 million. The full details of the sign-and-trade have not yet been disclosed.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rebecca Johnson, a Cajun Navy volunteer, has been arrested for filing or maintaining false...
Cajun Navy volunteer who claimed attack arrested
Sulphur woman dies after being struck by train
Police identify woman killed by train in Sulphur
While the Sheriff’s Office initially responded to the call, the incident is being turned over...
Two bodies found on Engleside Street
LSU FACES Lab renderings of what Joe Constance may look like today. Constance has been on the...
Sheriff, D.A. offering immunity to anyone who can help bring in FBI fugitive Joe Constance
Accident on I-10 East near Duson.
Iowa man killed in one of two fatal accidents in Acadia Parish

Latest News

Pelicans introduce head coach Willie Green.
Pelicans should be desirable destination in free agency
7 SPORTS 8.1.21
7 Sports 8.1.21
Mark Vital, Baylor
Lake Charles native Mark Vital signs with Portland for Summer League
2/3/21 MBB Alabama vs LSU Alabama Guard Herbert Jones (1) Photo by Crimson Tide Photos
2021 NBA Draft: Pelicans select Alabama forward Herbert Jones No. 35 overall