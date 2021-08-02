50/50 Thursdays
Mayor Hunter pens op-ed for Washington Post

Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter renewed his calls for federal aid for the area after a year in...
Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter renewed his calls for federal aid for the area after a year in which it has seen two hurricanes, an ice storm, and now another bout of flooding.
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter continued to plead for federal hurricane aid in an op-ed printed in the Washington Post.

“I am the mayor of what the Weather Channel has called ‘America’s most weather-battered city,’ and many in Washington don’t seem to care,” Hunter wrote to open the editorial.

“Nearly a year after a hurricane ripped through, we’ve been promised federal rebuilding aid again and again, but we’re still waiting for action,” Hunter wrote.

Hunter went through the disasters that have hit Southwest Louisiana in the past year - Hurricane Laura in August 2020, Hurricane Delta in October 2020, the freeze in February 2021, and major flooding in May 2021.

“My city has experienced five federally declared disasters (four weather-related and one pandemic) since March of last year, yet federal supplemental disaster aid still has not materialized,” Hunter wrote.

“We’ve repeatedly, desperately implored both the Trump and Biden administrations and Congress. Both presidents visited my city, both promised additional aid. We’ve been told help is on the way, but as the days turn into months, we are left feeling that our federal government is willing to ignore a humanitarian crisis in Southwest Louisiana.”

Click HERE to read the full editorial.

