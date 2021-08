LSU quarterback Myles Brennan suffers arm injury

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU quarterback Myles Brennan has suffered a left arm injury that will require surgery.

Head coach Ed Orgeron said:

“Myles Brennan suffered a severe injury that will require surgery,” Orgeron said. “His timeline is yet to be determined. Myles has done everything we have asked of him this summer and was in the fight to be the starting quarterback at LSU.”

Brennan, a senior from Long Beach, Mississippi, started LSU’s first three games last year, passing for 1,112 yards and 11 touchdowns before an injury against Missouri sidelined him for the remainder of the season.

