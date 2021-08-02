Local hospitals report almost all current COVID patients are unvaccinated

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Local hospitals are reporting that almost all of their current COVID-19 patients did not receive a vaccination for the virus.

Lake Charles Memorial Health Systems reported Monday that of the 37 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19, one received a vaccination.

Likewise, West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital reported Friday that 17 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 and all of them were unvaccinated.

COVID-19 patients who are not fully vaccinated account for 90 percent of current hospitalizations across the state are among the unvaccinated, the Louisiana Department of Health reported Monday. In addition, those who are not fully vaccinated accounted for 90 percent of cases reported from July 15 through July 21 and 85 percent of deaths reported from July 15 through July 21, the Department of Health reported.

These are our COVID-19 hospitalizations each Monday over the past three weeks. The numbers continue to climb, along with... Posted by Lake Charles Memorial Health System on Monday, August 2, 2021

Today, we have 17 hospitalized COVID patients, which is an increase from earlier this week. 100% of our current... Posted by West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital on Friday, July 30, 2021

