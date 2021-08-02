LIVE: Gov. Edwards reinstates mask mandate as cases surge in Louisiana

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Gov. John Bel Edwards has temporarily reinstated a mask mandate in Louisiana as COVID-19 cases surge in Louisiana again.

The mask mandate goes into effect Wednesday, but the governor is asking residents to begin wearing masks indoors immediately. The mandate will be in place until at least Sept. 1.

The mandate includes schools campuses and applies to everyone age 5 or older (and anyone enrolled in kindergarten).

