FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms on the way today as a front heads our way

Hour by hour forecast (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - For those wanting some heat relief, you’ll get it today thanks to an abundance of showers and thunderstorms developing ahead of a cool front. This front is currently located over northern Louisiana will make a push southward through the day, igniting thunderstorms ahead of its path. A few storms will begin for coastal areas this morning with the bulk of the storms expected by late-morning and through the afternoon hours today.

What to watch for (KPLC)

These storms will be capable of heavy downpours, prolific cloud-to-ground lightning and gusty winds. Make sure to head indoors when thunder begins and stay inside until the storms pass. These storms will be capable of dropping some heavy rain in a short period of time which could lead to ponding of water in low-lying areas and some street flooding. The good news is that temperatures catch a break thanks to the clouds and rain ahead. Highs top out near 90 ahead of the storms today.

Storms on the way (KPLC)

With the front pushing near the coast tonight and Tuesday, additional showers and thunderstorms will return for Tuesday as an area of low pressure pushes across the area tomorrow along this front. Good chances of more rain and storms, especially by Tuesday afternoon will again help with the heat tomorrow. By Wednesday, drier weather returns as the front pushes into the Gulf allowing for some sunshine to return by mid-week.

Tropical Outlook (KPLC)

Behind the front, a slight drop in humidity by mid-week will send nighttime lows closer to 70, while afternoon highs remain on the warm side. The tropics remain quiet this week and should stay that week for this first week of August, but we know things typically pick up toward the second half of the month and through September. It’s always important to stay prepared through hurricane season.

10-Day Forecast (KPLC)

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

