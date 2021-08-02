50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: More rain likely Tuesday, then back to normal

By Wade Hampton
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As expected a weak cold front is located over Southwest Louisiana and this brought an increase in the number of showers and storms.  This front will remain in place over our area through Tuesday, and thus rain chances will remain above normal.  Showers will be widespread across the area and some could produce locally heavy rainfall, especially when multiple showers occur in the same area.

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

Rain chances will remain in the 70% through the rest of Monday, though after sunset showers will likely become less numerous.  But at least some rain will remain possible overnight, and I am leaving a chance of rain in the forecast.  Temperatures will be somewhat comfortable thanks to the rain, but it will still be humid; so we can’t call it cool!

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

For Tuesday I am placing the rain chance at 60%, and I do expect the rain to be a bit less numerous than what we saw Monday.  The front will continue moving slowly south and areas behind the front will have little to no rain, so I think the better chance of rain will be farther south.  At this point it is impossible to determine when the front will stop moving and thus no way to determine which areas will and will not see rain.  Plan on checking the radar using the KPLC First Alert Weather App before beginning anything outdoors.

We may see a slight drop in humidity by Wednesday if the front slips far enough south before it dissipates.  But this will have little impact on our weather, except maybe it will reduce morning lows for a day or two.  But I am leaving the rain chance at 30% for now with scattered showers and storms in the afternoon hours still possible.  Temperatures will still top out in the low 90s but if drier air is in place that could keep the heat index slightly lower.  Again, that is very relative and will ultimately depend on the front as mentioned previously.

The forecast through the weekend will not change much with scattered showers and storms possible each day during the afternoon and early evening.  Temperatures will remain in the low 90s along with lows in the mid 70s.

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

The tropics remain quiet with no signs of any development over the next week or so.

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rebecca Johnson, a Cajun Navy volunteer, has been arrested for filing or maintaining false...
Cajun Navy volunteer who claimed attack arrested
Sulphur woman dies after being struck by train
Police identify woman killed by train in Sulphur
While the Sheriff’s Office initially responded to the call, the incident is being turned over...
Two bodies found on Engleside Street
LSU FACES Lab renderings of what Joe Constance may look like today. Constance has been on the...
Sheriff, D.A. offering immunity to anyone who can help bring in FBI fugitive Joe Constance
Accident on I-10 East near Duson.
Iowa man killed in one of two fatal accidents in Acadia Parish

Latest News

Storms on the way
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms on the way today as a front heads our way
.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: KPLC 7News Nightcast 10 - 11 p.m. - August 1, 2021
.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: KPLC 7News Live at Five 5 - 5: 30 p.m. - August 1, 2021
First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Stormy start to the workweek ahead of a front