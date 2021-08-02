First Alert Forecast: More rain likely Tuesday, then back to normal

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As expected a weak cold front is located over Southwest Louisiana and this brought an increase in the number of showers and storms. This front will remain in place over our area through Tuesday, and thus rain chances will remain above normal. Showers will be widespread across the area and some could produce locally heavy rainfall, especially when multiple showers occur in the same area.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

Rain chances will remain in the 70% through the rest of Monday, though after sunset showers will likely become less numerous. But at least some rain will remain possible overnight, and I am leaving a chance of rain in the forecast. Temperatures will be somewhat comfortable thanks to the rain, but it will still be humid; so we can’t call it cool!

For Tuesday I am placing the rain chance at 60%, and I do expect the rain to be a bit less numerous than what we saw Monday. The front will continue moving slowly south and areas behind the front will have little to no rain, so I think the better chance of rain will be farther south. At this point it is impossible to determine when the front will stop moving and thus no way to determine which areas will and will not see rain. Plan on checking the radar using the KPLC First Alert Weather App before beginning anything outdoors.

We may see a slight drop in humidity by Wednesday if the front slips far enough south before it dissipates. But this will have little impact on our weather, except maybe it will reduce morning lows for a day or two. But I am leaving the rain chance at 30% for now with scattered showers and storms in the afternoon hours still possible. Temperatures will still top out in the low 90s but if drier air is in place that could keep the heat index slightly lower. Again, that is very relative and will ultimately depend on the front as mentioned previously.

The forecast through the weekend will not change much with scattered showers and storms possible each day during the afternoon and early evening. Temperatures will remain in the low 90s along with lows in the mid 70s.

The tropics remain quiet with no signs of any development over the next week or so.

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

