COVID-19 in SWLA: August 2, 2021

COVID-19 updates from the LDH.
COVID-19 updates from the LDH.(KY3)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health updates COVID-19 numbers each weekday.

The LDH also updates vaccination numbers every Tuesday and Thursday. Percentages are rounded up or down when necessary.

According to the LDH, those not fully vaccinated account for 90% of cases from July 15 to July 21; 85% of deaths from July 15 to July 21; and 90% of current COVID hospitalizations.

Monday updates are all data since Friday, according to the LDH.

Click HERE to see the state dashboard.

COVID vaccine locations in Southwest Louisiana

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 11,109 new cases.

· 27 new deaths.

· 1,984 patients hospitalized (244 more than previous update).

· 37 percent of population vaccinated.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 502 new cases.

· 0 new deaths (1 new death in Vernon for Region 6).

· 95 patients hospitalized (same as previous update).

· 27 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 324 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 29 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 46 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 19 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 79 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 22 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 6 new case.

· 0 new deaths.

· 24 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 47 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 27 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 80 new cases.

· 1 new death.

· 20 percent of population vaccinated.

OAKDALE FCC

· 2 active case among inmates.

· 8 active cases among staff members.

