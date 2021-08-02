50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Clinical trial studying at-home nasal spray to prevent COVID-19

(WAFB)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Extra help is pouring into local hospitals this week to help keep up with the COVID-19 surge. More than 100 healthcare workers are set to arrive Wednesday, August 4 and will assist BRG Mid-City staff to care for patients.

Researchers at Baton Rouge General are studying whether a new at-home nasal spray can prevent COVID-19. As part of a Phase 2 clinical trial, Rhinologist Dr. Henry Barham and his team are looking for participants between the ages of 18 and 65 who have not had the virus.

“Any clinical trial, you’re obviously also studying the safety of it, and so there haven’t been any side effects that we have seen, and we’ve been monitoring these patients very closely,” said Dr. Barham, a Baton Rouge General Rhinologist.

He said while the COVID-19 vaccines stimulate adaptive or “memory” immunity by causing antibodies, the nasal spray studies innate immunity, which acts as the defense system a person is born with and serves as the first line of defense in preventing infection.

“There’s no systemic absorption,” said Barham. “It’s as simple as just a topical spray, but it works a little differently and what we’re looking at is effectiveness at preventing infection with COVID as opposed to really some of the data behind the vaccines is effectiveness at preventing severe illness and so it’s really a different kind of mechanism.”

Suppose a person meets the criteria and is eligible to participate in the study. In that case, it will involve using the self-administered nasal spray and four study-related office visits over six weeks.

For information on the study, call (225) 819-1181 or click here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rebecca Johnson, a Cajun Navy volunteer, has been arrested for filing or maintaining false...
Cajun Navy volunteer who claimed attack arrested
Sulphur woman dies after being struck by train
Police identify woman killed by train in Sulphur
While the Sheriff’s Office initially responded to the call, the incident is being turned over...
Two bodies found on Engleside Street
LSU FACES Lab renderings of what Joe Constance may look like today. Constance has been on the...
Sheriff, D.A. offering immunity to anyone who can help bring in FBI fugitive Joe Constance
Accident on I-10 East near Duson.
Iowa man killed in one of two fatal accidents in Acadia Parish

Latest News

WAVE file photo
Indoor mask mandate ordered across Louisiana
WAFB file photo of Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards
Gov. Edwards reinstates indoor mask mandate; warns about severity of delta variant
Governor to hold COVID-19 briefing Monday to discuss decision on potential mask mandate
LIVE: Gov. Edwards reinstates mask mandate as cases surge in Louisiana
Lake Charles Memorial Health Systems reports COVID-19 hospitalizations are rising and that...
Local hospitals report almost all current COVID patients are unvaccinated
COVID-19 updates from the LDH.
COVID-19 in SWLA: August 2, 2021