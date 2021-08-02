After Further Review: Five takes from Saints practice #4

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Take One: Explosive day

Back from a day off, Saints quarterbacks looked refreshed at practice Monday and were slinging the ball all over the yard. All four signal callers got in on the action. By my count, there were six throws of 20+ yards and could’ve been more.

Jameis Winston led the way working with the first team. A full breakdown of he and Taysom Hill’s passes can be found here. Winston’s best pass came on the final throw of the third team period when he connected with Marquez Callaway on a nine route for a touchdown.

Take Two: Book it

Saints rookie quarterback Ian Book had his best day of work. Working with the third team, Book displayed arm strength, good decision-making and accuracy. His best throw was a deep post to Jalen McCleskey on a deep post during 7-on-7′s. During the second team period, Book found McCleskey again on a deep over route for a touchdown.

One observation that showed up watching him up close is that his arm strength is underrated. He puts good velocity on his passes.

Take Three: New players on the field

The Saints had quite a few new faces on the field Monday. Running back Devonta Freeman (34), guard J.R. Sweezy (63), cornerback Prince Amukamara (6) and cornerback KeiVarae Russell were present at practice and playing significant snaps.

The Saints waived Lorenzo Neal and Lawrence Woods and put tight end Dylan Soehner on reserved/injured. The roster is now set at 90.

Take Four: Top Plays

Trevor Simien closed out the third team period with a bomb to Jake Lampman for a touchdown.

Adam Trautman has had a great camp. On a running play early, he moved Payton Turner off the snap to create a gaping hole for newly signed Devonta Freeman to run through.

Trautman later had a great catch during 7-on-7 from Hill where he stretched out to make the grab.

Alvin Kamara looks to be in midseason form. He caught a wheel route from Winston during 7-on-7. He also had a big gain on an option later in the practice.

Marshon Lattimore had an impressive PBU on a Winston pass to Tre’Quan Smith.

Take Five: Other Observations

- It might be time to start factoring in the defensive struggles in this quarterback competition. The growth in both quarterbacks is evident, but there have been times where it’s almost felt a little easy. Even without Michael Thomas, every single receiver seems to be playing well. Cornerback issues may be factoring into that. It’s just something to monitor as the pads come on.

- Juwan Johnson got some work at tight end Monday and made a few catches in traffic.

- Pete Werner was with the first team at linebacker in three of the four team periods Monday. In the period Zack Baun was in, the Saints blitzed on all four plays.

- The ramp up period is now complete for the Saints. On Tuesday, the pads come on and the intensity should crank up.

