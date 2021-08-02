7-in-Seven Countdown: Top 2022 high school prospects

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - We are just a week away from KPLC’s coverage of Two-A-Days high school previews and to get ready, we wrap up our 7-in-Seven countdown.

We finish the countdown with the top seven 2022 high school prospects.

If a deserving senior standout is left off the list or an offer isn't reported on the page, please send an e-mail to sports@kplctv.com or contact Sports Director Brady Renard on Twitter.

An honorable mention list will be released on Sunday.

**The stars are based on recruiting services Rivals and/or 247Sports.**

7. Reginald Burks (★★), LCCP, OG

Offers: Lamar*, Grambling State, ULM, McNeese, Marshall, Northwestern State

The list opens as it did a year ago, with a standout lineman. LCCP offensive tackle Reginald Burks starts things off thanks to a breakout season a year ago. His All-State play helped the Blazers finish in the semifinal round of the Class 3A playoffs.

While the 6′2, 295-pound future guard has a nice collection of offers under his belt, he committed to the Lamar Cardinals in July citing a strong belief in LU offensive coordinator Patrick Covington.

Rivals National Recruiting Analyst Sam Spiegelman believes Lamar is getting a steal.

Sam Spiegelman of Rivals on Burks:

“While you might be a little on the shorter side here, I don’t think you’re lacking any of the power, strength or ability to move guys off the ball. I think it was a little bit puzzling why his recruitment didn’t takeoff especially among in-state schools. Yes, he is undersized, but he is so strong and so consistent. He’ll make every sort of block and he is such a critical part of not only LCCP’s passing game, but you talk about those big holes for TreVonte’ [Citizen] to run through, and they come through their offensive line. I think his production speaks for itself. I think he is a quality high school football player and if he were a few inches taller, I think we would be having a discussion about more group of five and power five teams interested down the line.”

