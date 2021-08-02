$2 million lottery ticket sold in Kinder

50/50 Thursdays
A winning $2 million lottery ticket was recently sold in Kinder.
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A $2 million winning lottery ticket was sold in Kinder last month.

The jackpot ticket matching six of six numbers was sold at Tobacco Plus No. 9 on U.S. 165, according to the Louisiana Lottery website.

The winning number was drawn on Wednesday, July 28.

The winner has 180 days to claim their prize.

