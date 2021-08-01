50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - July 31, 2021

(KPLC)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 31, 2021.

Antwoine Dominick Amado, 33, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; possession of marijuana first offense (14 grams or less).

Marquez Lamont Jones, 26, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule I; illegal carrying of weapons, first offense.

Deja Loreal Lewis, 22, Lake Charles: Flight from an officer, aggravated flight from an officer; probation detainer.

Mervin Latigue, 55, Lake Charles: Failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator; stop signs and yield signs, penalties for violations; operating vehicle while license is suspended.

Jalyn Jamar Williams, 19, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse aggravated assault; aggravated criminal damage to property; illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments - committing a crime of violence or CDS violation.

Danthony Rashad Grant, 31, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery, pregnant victim.

Damont Lee Jackson, 23, Sacramento, CA: Produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule I Narcotic; illegal carrying of weapons, during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS.

Gabriel Craig Sonnier, 24, DeQuincy: Produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule I Narcotic; illegal carrying of weapons, during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS.

Michael Jude Sonnier, 23, DeQuincy: Produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule II Narcotic; illegal carrying of weapons, during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS.

Joseph Anthony D’palma, 33, Sacramento, CA: Produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule II Narcotic; illegal carrying of weapons, during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS.

Christine Renea Johnson, 26, Lake Charles: Instate detainer; aggravated assault.

John Edgar Hufstedler, 47, Sulphur: Theft from $5,000 but less than $25,000; Issuing worthless checks less than $1,000 (2 charges).

Nelson Louis Carmouche, 46, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery.

Gregory Allen Chance, 41, Westlake: Domestic abuse battery, child endangerment.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

