50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Saints sign veteran RB Devonta Freeman

Devonta Freeman played for the Falcons from 2014-19. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
Devonta Freeman played for the Falcons from 2014-19. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)(WCTV)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints added some depth at the running back position with the signing of seven-year veteran Devonta Freeman.

Freeman’s scored 33 touchdowns rushing, and 11 touchdown receptions. He’s totaled 4,144 yards rushing in his career.

Freeman suited up for the Falcons (2014-19) and the Giants (2020) in his time in the NFL.

Freeman played in five games with four starts for New York in 2020, carrying 54 times for 172 yards with one touchdown and catching seven passes for 58 yards.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rebecca Johnson, a Cajun Navy volunteer, has been arrested for filing or maintaining false...
Cajun Navy volunteer who claimed attack arrested
Sulphur woman dies after being struck by train
Police identify woman killed by train in Sulphur
While the Sheriff’s Office initially responded to the call, the incident is being turned over...
Two bodies found on Engleside Street
LSU FACES Lab renderings of what Joe Constance may look like today. Constance has been on the...
Sheriff, D.A. offering immunity to anyone who can help bring in FBI fugitive Joe Constance
Accident on I-10 East near Duson.
Iowa man killed in one of two fatal accidents in Acadia Parish

Latest News

7 SPORTS 8.1.21
7 Sports 8.1.21
New Orleans Saints WR Chris Hogan (80), and others take a water break during training camp at...
Chris Hogan acclimating smoothly to the Saints receiver room
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton watches practice during NFL football training camp in...
After Further Review: Five takes from Saints practice #2
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton cracks a smile during the first day of training camp...
After Further Review: Five takes from Saints practice #1