Lake Area school supply giveaway to be hosted Sunday

Enterprise Boulevard Church of Christ is hosting their event on Sunday complete with free school supply giveaways, haircuts, wellness checks, food, a photobooth, and more.(Enterprise Boulevard Church of Christ)
By Jennifer Lott
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 10:01 PM CDT
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - In just a few short weeks, it’s back to school for many children in SWLA, meaning the school shopping season is in full effect. Faith-based organizations in the Lake Area are hosting back to school events for students in grades pre-K through high school to make sure they have all the supplies they may need to start the school year.

Enterprise Boulevard Church of Christ is hosting their event on Sunday complete with free school supply giveaways, haircuts, wellness checks, food, a photobooth, and more.

“A few years we started this, just with the typical back to school needs; but after the year we’ve had in this area, the need is just so much greater,” organizer, Sarah Gandy said. “So we are excited this year to actually do it again and be able to provide backpacks and haircuts especially for families with multiple kids - just things to help try to alleviate cost.”

From year to year, organizers say there is a line around the parking lot with children needing haircuts. Organizers are asking any extra hairstylists willing to volunteer to contact them at 337-842-2855.

The event lasts from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at Enterprise Boulevard Church of Christ located on 2801 Enterprise Boulevard in Lake Charles.

