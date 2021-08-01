50/50 Thursdays
Governor to hold COVID-19 briefing Monday to discuss decision on potential mask mandate
By Lester Duhé
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards is holding a news conference Monday, August 2, on the current rise of COVID-19 cases across Louisiana.

The governor is set to discuss masks, after stating on Friday, that he is ‘strongly considering,’ bringing back a mask mandate.

Edwards along with state health officials spent the weekend reviewing new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) regarding masks.

On Friday, July 30, the Louisiana Department of Health reported 5,313 new COVID-19 cases and 31 new deaths.

1740 people are currently in the hospital battling the virus, with 167 of those patients on a ventilator.

A spokeswoman for the governor’s office, says the media briefing is set for 2:30 p.m. Monday.

WAFB will stream the news conference live on-air and online.

