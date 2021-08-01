FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A hot afternoon low rain chances, unsettled weather arrives to start week

Temperatures into the lower 90's through the evening then slowly falling (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Our hot afternoons continue as most of us are seeing temperatures in the lower 90′s with heat indices climbing back into the triple digits thanks to partly cloudy skies. A few showers and storms have tried to pop up this afternoon mainly north of I-10, but these have been short lived and making little progress in terms of their movement. Better rain chances are in the forecast as we start off the new week as an August cold front pushes in from the north.

Showers and heavy downpours possible throughout our Monday (KPLC)

If you are planning on being outdoors any this afternoon make sure to have plenty of water nearby to help stay hydrated as temperatures remain in the lower 90′s through the evening before slowly falling through the overnight. Our chances of seeing a few showers or storms remains on the lower side with just a stray storm possible through the overnight. Monday morning starts off on another mild note with lows falling into the middle to upper 70′s with high humidity making for a muggy start to the week. Changes are arriving in the form of showers and storms thanks to a cold front pushing in from the north and that will bring the threat of more widespread showers and storms starting in the late morning and then pushing into the afternoon more widespread rain will be possible. Highs stay on the warm side with highs in the lower 90′s through Tuesday with scattered showers and storms continuing to be around.

Temperatures not cooling much over the next few days (KPLC)

As we head into the middle of the week temperatures will slowly warm a little with highs warming into the lower to middle 90′s and lasting through the end of the week. Once again the bigger story will be the humidity making it feel even warmer with heat indices near the 100 mark each afternoon. For those who work outdoors for a prolonged period of time make sure to drink plenty of water to help stay hydrated and no relief from the heat is in the forecast for the next 10 days. High pressure will slowly build in as we head into the middle of the week and that will lower our rain chances briefly before they increase late week and into next weekend.

Scattered showers and storms possible through mid-week (KPLC)

The chances for isolated storms continue just about each afternoon thanks to southerly flow continuing to bring in more moisture as high pressure pumps in more moisture with time as it sits to our north and west. Even into next weekend the heat persist with highs staying steady in the lower 90′s, but thankfully we do get to see sunshine each day with the lower rain chances. Even better news comes with the tropics as things still remain quiet with no new development expected over the next 5 days. Stay cool out there with the heat building, but make sure to keep the rain gear handy both Monday and Tuesday.

Rounds of rain on the way to start the week (KPLC)

No new development expected over the next 5 days (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.