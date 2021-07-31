50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

SWLA Arrest Report - July 30, 2021

(KPLC)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 30, 2021.

Shon Eric Barker, 39, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.

James Earl Mayo, 38, League City, TX: Operating while intoxicated, first offense; obstruction public passage; driver must be licensed; resisting an officer.

Lonnisia Daontyla Guillory, 21, Lake Charles: Theft of a firearm; direct contempt of court; theft of a motor vehicle from $5,000 but less than $25,000; theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000; sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription or order prohibited, exceptions, penalties.

Jacob Paul Perry, 30, Lake Charles: Forgery; theft less than $1,000; direct contempt of court (4 charges).

Mylah Aaliyah Rigmaiden, 19, Lake Charles; Domestic abuse battery; domestic abuse battery, child endangerment.

Allen Thomas Muse, 30, Lubbock, TX: Simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; battery of a dating partner, pregnant victim (2 charges).

Eric Dwayne Malbrough, 46, Lake Charles: Produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule II Narcotic; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator, first; failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator, second.

Dallas Whittney Amrine, 28, DeQuincy: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000.

Thomas Alexander Treadwell, 41, Kinder: Leased movables: obtaining by false representation, failure to return or surrender over 1,000.

Christopher Bryan Broussard, 39, Vidor, TX: Driver must be licensed; careless operation; registration: commercial vehicles, expired plate; failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator.

Henry Collins, 26, Sulphur: Simple burglary; theft less than $1,000.

Tyler Elizabeth Milburn, Vinton: Operating while intoxicated, first offense; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; driving on roadway laned for traffic.

Michael Anthony Fontenot, 28, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery, child endangerment; cruelty to juveniles.

David Truette Rougeau, 59, Lake Charles: Operating vehicle while license is suspended; proper display of temporary license tag; driving on roadway laned for traffic; possession of marijuana first offense (14 grams or less); possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II (2 charges); possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule IV (2 charges); possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule III.

Christopher Joseph Bertrand, 36, Jennings: Direct contempt of court.

Diamond Nicole Robinson, 33, Lake Charles: Sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription or order prohibited, exceptions, penalties; possession of synthetic marijuana first offense (2 charges); possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II (2 charges); curfew; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia.

Darien Deshawn Trahan, 19, Lake Charles: Simple burglary; theft of a firearm; direct contempt of court; theft less than $1,000.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rebecca Johnson, a Cajun Navy volunteer, has been arrested for filing or maintaining false...
Cajun Navy volunteer who claimed attack arrested
Sulphur woman dies after being struck by train
Police identify woman killed by train in Sulphur
While the Sheriff’s Office initially responded to the call, the incident is being turned over...
Two bodies found on Engleside Street
LSU FACES Lab renderings of what Joe Constance may look like today. Constance has been on the...
Sheriff, D.A. offering immunity to anyone who can help bring in FBI fugitive Joe Constance
Missing Kinder teen found safe, reunited with family
Teachers aid in search for missing Kinder teen, later found safe

Latest News

Memorial Hospital prepares for COVID surge
Memorial Hospital prepares for COVID surge
Memorial Hospital prepares for COVID surge
Memorial Hospital prepares for COVID surge
Recent research indicates that millions of children have missed out on routine vaccinations...
Millions of children miss out on routine vaccines during pandemic
new cdc on transmissibility
New CDC guidance says Delta variant is as transmissible as chickenpox