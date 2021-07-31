SWLA Arrest Report - July 30, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 30, 2021.

Shon Eric Barker, 39, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.

James Earl Mayo, 38, League City, TX: Operating while intoxicated, first offense; obstruction public passage; driver must be licensed; resisting an officer.

Lonnisia Daontyla Guillory, 21, Lake Charles: Theft of a firearm; direct contempt of court; theft of a motor vehicle from $5,000 but less than $25,000; theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000; sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription or order prohibited, exceptions, penalties.

Jacob Paul Perry, 30, Lake Charles: Forgery; theft less than $1,000; direct contempt of court (4 charges).

Mylah Aaliyah Rigmaiden, 19, Lake Charles; Domestic abuse battery; domestic abuse battery, child endangerment.

Allen Thomas Muse, 30, Lubbock, TX: Simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; battery of a dating partner, pregnant victim (2 charges).

Eric Dwayne Malbrough, 46, Lake Charles: Produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule II Narcotic; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator, first; failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator, second.

Dallas Whittney Amrine, 28, DeQuincy: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000.

Thomas Alexander Treadwell, 41, Kinder: Leased movables: obtaining by false representation, failure to return or surrender over 1,000.

Christopher Bryan Broussard, 39, Vidor, TX: Driver must be licensed; careless operation; registration: commercial vehicles, expired plate; failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator.

Henry Collins, 26, Sulphur: Simple burglary; theft less than $1,000.

Tyler Elizabeth Milburn, Vinton: Operating while intoxicated, first offense; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; driving on roadway laned for traffic.

Michael Anthony Fontenot, 28, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery, child endangerment; cruelty to juveniles.

David Truette Rougeau, 59, Lake Charles: Operating vehicle while license is suspended; proper display of temporary license tag; driving on roadway laned for traffic; possession of marijuana first offense (14 grams or less); possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II (2 charges); possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule IV (2 charges); possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule III.

Christopher Joseph Bertrand, 36, Jennings: Direct contempt of court.

Diamond Nicole Robinson, 33, Lake Charles: Sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription or order prohibited, exceptions, penalties; possession of synthetic marijuana first offense (2 charges); possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II (2 charges); curfew; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia.

Darien Deshawn Trahan, 19, Lake Charles: Simple burglary; theft of a firearm; direct contempt of court; theft less than $1,000.

