Reports: Zydeco musician Chris Ardoin hospitalized after concert shooting

Ardoin’s wife, Kerri, posted on Facebook that Ardoin is recovering in the hospital.
Ardoin’s wife, Kerri, posted on Facebook that Ardoin is recovering in the hospital.(123RF)
By Amanda Johnson
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Colfax, LA (KPLC) - Zydeco musician Chris Ardoin was shot in the back while performing on stage at the Louisiana Mudfest event in Colfax Friday night, said his wife.

Ardoin’s wife, Kerri, posted on Facebook that Ardoin is recovering in the hospital.

The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office said officers responded to the Mudfest Friday night after receiving reports of multiple people shooting into the crowd. They said two people were shot and have moderate injuries, and one victim is a 14-year-old child.

Two suspects were arrested, according to the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Lil Nate and the Zydeco Big Timers, who were scheduled to perform at the Mudfest Saturday night, announced on Facebook that they have cancelled their performance.

The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information about the shooting to call 337-627-3261 or submit the information anonymously HERE.

