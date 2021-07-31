50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Memorial Hospital prepares for COVID surge

By Jade Moreau
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The staff at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital said they are feeling the heat as the Delta variant spreads like wildfire.

Just when we thought we saw the light at the end of the tunnel, the number of newly infected coronavirus cases rapidly increased due to the highly contagious Delta variant. Officials at Memorial Hospital explain that this time, they are more prepared.

Director of emergency management, Scott Kyle, said Memorial Hospital is dealing with the latest COVID-19 surge.

“On Monday, we went ahead and opened our emergency operation center after being closed for a little bit, due to the uptick in cases,” Kyle said.

He said they are staying one step ahead. Preparations for a potential surge began before the latest increase in cases.

“It gives us the opportunity with our emergency operation center to get a daily rundown of where we are with those different items, like if we’re having staffing issues, or if we’re having PPE issues, so we meet with our directors daily,” Kyle said.

COVID testing sites averaged about 10 tests per day, according to Regional Medical Director Lacey Cavanaugh. Now, testing sites are averaging 100 tests per day.

“With the recent surge in COVID-19 cases and the increasing demand in testing, we have relocated that site here to the emergency room to try and help with the testing demand that has been here,” Cavanaugh said.

Cavanaugh said it is going to take going back to mitigation efforts and the vaccine to get the amount of cases under control.

“I know nobody wants to hear it, but it is what will help us get the current spike under control,” Cavanaugh said. “The other thing that we can do which we did not have the last time we had a big spike like this, we have a vaccine that is safe and effective and widely available.”

The testing site is available free of charge in the emergency room parking lot. It’s open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rebecca Johnson, a Cajun Navy volunteer, has been arrested for filing or maintaining false...
Cajun Navy volunteer who claimed attack arrested
Sulphur woman dies after being struck by train
Police identify woman killed by train in Sulphur
While the Sheriff’s Office initially responded to the call, the incident is being turned over...
Two bodies found on Engleside Street
LSU FACES Lab renderings of what Joe Constance may look like today. Constance has been on the...
Sheriff, D.A. offering immunity to anyone who can help bring in FBI fugitive Joe Constance
Missing Kinder teen found safe, reunited with family
Teachers aid in search for missing Kinder teen, later found safe

Latest News

SWLA Arrest Report - July 30, 2021
Memorial Hospital prepares for COVID surge
Memorial Hospital prepares for COVID surge
Recent research indicates that millions of children have missed out on routine vaccinations...
Millions of children miss out on routine vaccines during pandemic
new cdc on transmissibility
New CDC guidance says Delta variant is as transmissible as chickenpox