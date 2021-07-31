LSP: Fatal crash on I-10 West about four miles east of Lake Charles

50/50 Thursdays
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana State Police say they were notified about a two-vehicle crash on I-10 Westbound about four miles east of Lake Charles at approximately 4:15 p.m. Friday.

Preliminary investigations revealed the two vehicles involved were an 18-wheeler and SUV, according to state police.

The driver of the SUV sustained fatal injuries and died while the passenger sustained critical to life-threatening injuries, according to state police. The passenger was airlifted to a Lafayette area hospital, according to state police.

State police say the driver of the 18-wheeler sustained minor injuries.

The outside lane of I-10 Westbound is closed at this time, according to state police.

KPLC will have more on this story as it becomes available.

