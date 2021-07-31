50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Louisiana veto session carried $76K price tag for taxpayers

(WAFB)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana’s two-day veto session, which saw Republicans unable to override any of Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards’ bill rejections, cost taxpayers $76,000.

Information provided in response to a request from The Associated Press showed most of the House and Senate expenses involved the $160 daily per diem given to state lawmakers and their mileage expenses.

The veto session held July 20 and 21 was the state’s first ever under the 1974 state constitution.

House Clerk Michelle Fontenot said the House’s costs came in at $47,000, while data provided by Senate Secretary Yolanda Dixon showed the Senate’s costs came in just over $29,000.

The $38,000-per-day session was pushed by GOP lawmakers seeking to enact some of the bills jettisoned by Edwards. But the effort failed to reverse a single veto because Republicans couldn’t reach the two-thirds vote required.

Republican senators agreed to overturn a gubernatorial veto of a bill banning transgender girls from playing on school sports teams with their identified gender, but the override fell two votes short in the House. Other override efforts didn’t get enough Senate support, and the House didn’t take votes on bills beyond the transgender sports ban.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rebecca Johnson, a Cajun Navy volunteer, has been arrested for filing or maintaining false...
Cajun Navy volunteer who claimed attack arrested
Sulphur woman dies after being struck by train
Police identify woman killed by train in Sulphur
While the Sheriff’s Office initially responded to the call, the incident is being turned over...
Two bodies found on Engleside Street
LSU FACES Lab renderings of what Joe Constance may look like today. Constance has been on the...
Sheriff, D.A. offering immunity to anyone who can help bring in FBI fugitive Joe Constance
Missing Kinder teen found safe, reunited with family
Teachers aid in search for missing Kinder teen, later found safe

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Hot weather continues through Sunday with little chance of rain
Ardoin’s wife, Kerri, posted on Facebook that Ardoin is recovering in the hospital.
Reports: Zydeco musician Chris Ardoin hospitalized after concert shooting
Louisiana turning off federal unemployment aid Saturday
Memorial Hospital prepares for COVID surge
Memorial Hospital prepares for COVID surge
SWLA Arrest Report - July 30, 2021