50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Former LSU tennis player takes home bronze in Tokyo

7/30 Former LSU tennis star wins in Tokyo WAFB
7/30 Former LSU tennis star wins in Tokyo WAFB(LSU)
By Amanda Lindsley
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (WAFB) - Former LSU tennis All-American Michael Venus placed third and took home bronze at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on Friday, July 30.

Venus and his partner, Marcus Daniell, represented New Zealand in men’s doubles. The ‘Kiwis’ defeated the American duo of Austin Krajicek and Tennys Sandgren, 7-6 6-2, on Court 1 at the Ariake Tennis Centre in the bronze medal match.

Venus was the first LSU tennis alum to compete in the Olympics when he played in the 2016 Rio Olympics. Now, he is the first LSU alum to medal at the Olympics.

Venus also broke a 109-year drought for tennis in New Zealand, being the first athlete representing New Zealand to medal in Tennis since 1912.

“I think I’m still in shock, I’ve been crying for the last 20 minutes and Mike [Venus] been laughing at me,” Daniell said following the match.

The New Zealand native attended LSU from 2006-09. In 2009 he was named the Louisiana Player of the Year, SEC Player of the Year, First-Team All-SEC, and was an ITA Singles & Doubles All-American.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rebecca Johnson, a Cajun Navy volunteer, has been arrested for filing or maintaining false...
Cajun Navy volunteer who claimed attack arrested
Sulphur woman dies after being struck by train
Police identify woman killed by train in Sulphur
While the Sheriff’s Office initially responded to the call, the incident is being turned over...
Two bodies found on Engleside Street
LSU FACES Lab renderings of what Joe Constance may look like today. Constance has been on the...
Sheriff, D.A. offering immunity to anyone who can help bring in FBI fugitive Joe Constance
Missing Kinder teen found safe, reunited with family
Teachers aid in search for missing Kinder teen, later found safe

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Hot weather continues through Sunday with little chance of rain
Ardoin’s wife, Kerri, posted on Facebook that Ardoin is recovering in the hospital.
Reports: Zydeco musician Chris Ardoin hospitalized after concert shooting
Memorial Hospital prepares for COVID surge
Memorial Hospital prepares for COVID surge
SWLA Arrest Report - July 30, 2021
Memorial Hospital prepares for COVID surge
Memorial Hospital prepares for COVID surge