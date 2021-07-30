Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Acadian Companies, Taco Bell, and JD Bank…

“We have a few positions that are available in our Sulphur branches,” said HR specialist recruiter for JD Bank, Brenda Thibeaux. “Also, in our Lake Charles branches.”

Those are just some of the employers who were at Thursday morning’s West Calcasieu job fair.

“We’re looking for tellers, universal bankers, really enthusiastic employees to come and join our team and with great customer service, and just really wanting to meet and see what I can find here for employment,” said Thibeaux.

Sponsored by the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury, Kyle Mestayer with the West Calcasieu Chamber of Commerce says Thursday’s event is in partnership with the West Calcasieu Chamber of Commerce, the Lake Charles American Job center, and the Louisiana workforce commission.

“Today is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for employers to get together and connect with future employees.

For Sulphur resident Ashlyn Woods, that’s exactly what she came out to do.

“I’m just looking for a job, looking for a full-time job.”

Something, she says, was a good experience.

“There’s a lot of jobs in here that I didn’t actually know were opening, and had openings,” said Woods. “So it helped kind of take the pressure of having to look everything up online.”

Brenda Thibeaux says events like these are important.

“I think it’s a great opportunity to come out and see what you can find”

For Ethan Crader, he left with a prospective job offer from Mike Hooks.

“I actually have a prospective job offer for tomorrow morning with Mike Hooks, crane operator working on barges,” he said. “So hopefully that pans out.”

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.