SWLA Arrest Report - July 29, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 29, 2021.

William Timothy Lapointe, 51, Sulphur: Disturbing the peace; trespassing; unauthorized entry.

David Margarito Badillo, 30, Houston, TX: Speeding; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a stolen firearm; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime.

Robert Charles McCarver, 47, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer; possession of drug paraphernalia; theft under $5,000; contempt of court (2 charges); theft under $1,000 (4 charges); possession of stolen things under $25,000; possession of a Schedule II drug.

John Paul Lantier, 27, Vinton: Property damage under $50,000; trespassing; identity theft.

Lavonta Jamall Bigelow, 20, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm by a felon.

Robert Dale Murray, 39, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things under $5,000.

Norris Van Thurman, 56, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Mark Allen Bullard, 62, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule III drug; possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia (2 charges); sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription.

Danika Rayne Daigle, 21, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; use of an illegal drug in the presence of a minor.

Deshawnna Lshay Jackson, 28, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; property damage under $1,000.

Jarred Jamal Fobbs, 36, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.

Toby Alaniz, 31, Vidor, TX: Contempt of court (2 charges); probation violation.

Nathan Eugene White, 48, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; driving on a roadway laned for traffic.

Deandre Joseph Beck, 20, Lake Charles: Burglary; theft under $1,000.

Brent Allen Touchet, 43, Westlake: Burglary; theft under $25,000 (2 charges); property damage under $1,000.

Sean Daniel Morgan, 47, Philidelphia: Possession of stolen things under $25,000; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule III drug.

Hunter Joseph Pearce, 24, Iowa: Possession of stolen things under $1,000; contempt of court (2 charges); possession of a firearm by a felon.

Anthony Ray Draleau, 39, DeRidder: Possession of a Schedule II drug; parole detainer.

Chad Michael Evans, 31, Pasadena, TX: Possession of stolen things under $25,000.

Corey Kihue Miller, 40, Jennings: Theft under $5,000.

Jody Lee Hyatt, 42, Starks: Domestic abuse.

