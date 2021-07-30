50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

SWLA Arrest Report - July 29, 2021

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 5:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 29, 2021.

William Timothy Lapointe, 51, Sulphur: Disturbing the peace; trespassing; unauthorized entry.

David Margarito Badillo, 30, Houston, TX: Speeding; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a stolen firearm; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime.

Robert Charles McCarver, 47, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer; possession of drug paraphernalia; theft under $5,000; contempt of court (2 charges); theft under $1,000 (4 charges); possession of stolen things under $25,000; possession of a Schedule II drug.

John Paul Lantier, 27, Vinton: Property damage under $50,000; trespassing; identity theft.

Lavonta Jamall Bigelow, 20, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm by a felon.

Robert Dale Murray, 39, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things under $5,000.

Norris Van Thurman, 56, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Mark Allen Bullard, 62, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule III drug; possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia (2 charges); sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription.

Danika Rayne Daigle, 21, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; use of an illegal drug in the presence of a minor.

Deshawnna Lshay Jackson, 28, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; property damage under $1,000.

Jarred Jamal Fobbs, 36, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.

Toby Alaniz, 31, Vidor, TX: Contempt of court (2 charges); probation violation.

Nathan Eugene White, 48, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; driving on a roadway laned for traffic.

Deandre Joseph Beck, 20, Lake Charles: Burglary; theft under $1,000.

Brent Allen Touchet, 43, Westlake: Burglary; theft under $25,000 (2 charges); property damage under $1,000.

Sean Daniel Morgan, 47, Philidelphia: Possession of stolen things under $25,000; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule III drug.

Hunter Joseph Pearce, 24, Iowa: Possession of stolen things under $1,000; contempt of court (2 charges); possession of a firearm by a felon.

Anthony Ray Draleau, 39, DeRidder: Possession of a Schedule II drug; parole detainer.

Chad Michael Evans, 31, Pasadena, TX: Possession of stolen things under $25,000.

Corey Kihue Miller, 40, Jennings: Theft under $5,000.

Jody Lee Hyatt, 42, Starks: Domestic abuse.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rebecca Johnson, a Cajun Navy volunteer, has been arrested for filing or maintaining false...
Cajun Navy volunteer who claimed attack arrested
Sulphur woman dies after being struck by train
Police identify woman killed by train in Sulphur
Missing Kinder teen found safe, reunited with family
Teachers aid in search for missing Kinder teen, later found safe
While the Sheriff’s Office initially responded to the call, the incident is being turned over...
Two bodies found on Engleside Street
LSU FACES Lab renderings of what Joe Constance may look like today. Constance has been on the...
Sheriff, D.A. offering immunity to anyone who can help bring in FBI fugitive Joe Constance

Latest News

West Calcasieu Job Fair.
West Calcasieu Job Fair
West Calcasieu Job Fair.
West Calcasieu Job Fair
First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat builds through the weekend with fewer storms around
Those still waiting for insurance payments hear about options at town hall
Those still waiting for insurance payments hear about options at town hall