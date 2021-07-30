St. Louis High School granted $2 million for temporary classrooms

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is granting $2,168,492.24 to the Society of the Roman Catholic Church of the Diocese of Lake Charles as reimbursement for the cost to construct and lease temporary classrooms after Hurricane Laura devastated St. Louis Catholic High School, said U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA).

“Almost a year later, we still have work to do to make sure Lake Charles is back on its feet,” Sen. Cassidy said. “This funding helps children continue to learn despite Hurricane Laura closing their classrooms.”

