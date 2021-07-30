50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Southwest Louisiana Recovery Project announced for small businesses, workers and families.

Joe Fields cooks chicken to sell from one of two food trucks he and his wife operate since...
Joe Fields cooks chicken to sell from one of two food trucks he and his wife operate since their restaurant was destroyed.(Theresa Schmidt KPLC)
By Theresa Schmidt
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -It’s difficult for most to recover from disasters, especially multiple disasters as in Southwest Louisiana.

But a new project aims to assist those who may be among the most vulnerable. It’s called the Southwest Louisiana Recovery Project for Small Businesses, Workers and Families.

The owner of one small business says she hopes to get help to rebuild her restaurant.

If your nose has you trying to figure out where the scent of tantalizing barbecue is coming from, Rita’s Creole Family Kitchen food truck may be close-by.

Rita Fields used to have a restaurant at Hebert’s Landing at Big Lake, until the hurricane destroyed it. So, for now, she and husband Joe Fields operate out of two food trucks.

Her goal is to one day get the restaurant back open.

“My goal is to start back again where we left off. Even though it’s tough I am going to get a restaurant back. I have that in my focus because everyone wants to come in, sit down and spend time with the owner and eat some good food!” said Fields.

A new effort called the SWLA Recovery Project for Small Businesses, Workers and Families is to help businesses such as Rita’s to recover and prosper. United Way has provided $115 thousand in funding for the project.

“This project is intended to provide all around support to help small businesses and their workers on the right track to a full recovery,” said Executive Director of United Way Denise Durel.

It’s headed by Dr. Cathy Denison-Robert of Business and Workforce Recovery Solutions.

“We need to comprehensively and holistically help a small business owner, the nonprofits, the sole proprietor, their workers and their families,” she said.

The services will include people in this five-parish area, people like Rita who have been praying for help.

“I just stood still and said, ‘God, guide me. Give me some help,’ and he did!”

Starting August 11th the project will begin taking applications for help online. Also, there will be announcements in outlying parishes.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rebecca Johnson, a Cajun Navy volunteer, has been arrested for filing or maintaining false...
Cajun Navy volunteer who claimed attack arrested
Sulphur woman dies after being struck by train
Police identify woman killed by train in Sulphur
Missing Kinder teen found safe, reunited with family
Teachers aid in search for missing Kinder teen, later found safe
While the Sheriff’s Office initially responded to the call, the incident is being turned over...
Two bodies found on Engleside Street
LSU FACES Lab renderings of what Joe Constance may look like today. Constance has been on the...
Sheriff, D.A. offering immunity to anyone who can help bring in FBI fugitive Joe Constance

Latest News

St. Louis Catholic High School
St. Louis High School granted $2 million for temporary classrooms
Gov. John Bel Edwards spoke after the special session ended early
Gov. Edwards ‘strongly considering’ reinstating statewide mask mandate; BR’ largest hospital urgently requests extra staff
Around noon Wednesday police and a crime scene investigator appeared to be looking for...
16-year-old arrested in connection with Huber Park shooting
Calcasieu Parish Police Jury.
Long-term recovery meeting canceled; comments extended until Aug. 13