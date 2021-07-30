Man accused of driving impaired during fatal two-vehicle crash

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - A driver has been arrested after a two-vehicle crash resulted in the death of a 13-year old child, according to the Jennings Police Department.

The department says they responded to the accident at the intersection of Hwy 26 and W. Academy early in the morning on July 29, 2021.

Investigation of the scene showed a small sedan with major damage to the passenger side as well as a GMC Yukon with damage to the front of the vehicle. The three occupants of the sedan were transported to a local hospital where one of the passengers, a 13-year-old boy, later died as a result of his injuries.

Police say, Nathan Porter, 36, was the driver of the GMC Yokon and is suspected of driving while impaired. Officers conducted a standardized field sobriety test at the scene and transported Porter to the Jennings Police Department where they say the test showed he had been driving over the legal limit.

Porter was transported to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office and is accused of vehicular homicide and two counts of first-degree vehicular negligent injuring.

