Long-term recovery meeting canceled; comments extended until Aug. 13

Calcasieu Parish Police Jury.
Calcasieu Parish Police Jury.(Calcasieu Parish Police Jury)
By Davon Cole
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The public input meeting for the Long-Term Community Recovery Plan scheduled for August 2 has been canceled, according to the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury.

Interested residents may provide comments online by visiting www.calcasieuparish.gov/recovery and clicking the survey link, according to the police jury.

Due to the cancellation, the period for comments has been extended until August 13, according to the police jury.

The police jury says the Long-Term Community Recovery Plan for Hurricanes Laura and Delta is a document outlining specific priorities for Calcasieu Parish to fully rebuild and recover from the storms and to create a stronger, more resilient community. Since January, six stakeholder groups focused on key recovery areas have created the proposed framework, according to the police jury.

The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury says it’s scheduled to consider the long-term recovery plan for adoption on August 19 at 5:30 p.m., and residents may offer comments publicly at that meeting.

