Lake Charles native Mark Vital signs with Portland for Summer League

Mark Vital, Baylor
Mark Vital, Baylor(Baylor Bears Sports Information)
By Brady Renard
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Portland, OR (KPLC) - While Mark Vital didn’t hear his name called during Thursday’s NBA Draft, the NCAA National Champion is still headed to the NBA. The Portland Trail Blazers inked Vital as a free agent, assigning him to their Las Vegas Summer League roster, according to ESPN.

The Lake Charles native was known for his defense at Baylor as evident by him being named to the Big XII′s All-Defensive First Team this year. He averaged 5.6 points and 6.7 rebounds this past season that saw the Bears win their first national championship in program history.

Vital was vital in the championship game as he brought down 11 rebounds and surpassed his season average with six total points. His presence in the post helped the Bears shut down the nation’s No. 1 offense holding Gonzaga to nearly 22 points under their season average.

