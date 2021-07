Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Jake Shaheen has entered the race for the open District 27 seat.

Shaheen qualified Friday afternoon.

Qualifying for the seat vacated by longtime state senator Ronnie Johns has ended with three candidates in the running for the Oct. 9 election.

· Dustin Granger (D)

· Jake Shaheen (R)

· Jeremy Stine (R)

