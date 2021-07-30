Gov. Edwards to hold news conference on state’s fourth COVID surge at 3 p.m. Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a news conference at 3 p.m. Friday, July 30 as the state continues to experience rising cases and hospitalizations from a fourth surge of COVID-19.

Health officials with the Louisiana Department of Health say the fourth surge is being spurred by the delta variant of the virus.

On Thursday, 1,620 patients were hospitalized statewide with COVID-19; a number the state has not seen since the beginning of the end of its third surge on the virus on Jan. 26 when 1,625 patients were hospitalized.

The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) reported 162 hospitalized patients on mechanical ventilators, which is also a number not seen since earlier this year.

LDH reported 4,413 new cases of the virus on Thursday. On Tuesday, July 27 the state recorded its second-highest daily COVID case count since the pandemic began with 6,797 cases.

Gov. Edwards is expected to address major COVID-related announcements made by this week President Joe Biden and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

On Thursday, President Biden announced federal workers will be required to prove they’ve received the COVID19 vaccine or comply with new rules that mandate masking, weekly testing, social distancing and other protocols.

Earlier this week the CDC changed course some masking guidelines it made months ago. On Tuesday, the CDC recommended that vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the delta variant of the coronavirus.

The CDC also recommended students wear masks in the kindergarten through 12th-grade schools.

It is unclear if Gov. Edwards will reinstate a statewide mask mandate or other coronavirus mitigation measures on Friday.

Gov. Edwards is scheduled to speak at 3 p.m. Friday. The news conference will be live streamed inside this story.

