FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat builds through the weekend with fewer storms around

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The forecast remains about the same today as the summer heat will be the big story along with the chance of a few cooling thunderstorms this afternoon. The National Weather Service has issued another heat advisory for all of Southwest Louisiana today from 1-7 p.m. as heat indices could again reach between 105 and 110. Take the same heat precautions when outdoors today as you’ve already had to do all week.

With the rain chance today at 30%, there will be a few spots that see a spotty thunderstorm this afternoon, but the coverage of rain will be limited. The storms that develop will again be capable of heavy downpours, gusty winds, and cloud to ground lightning. Make sure to head indoors when thunder roars until the storms have passed.

The weekend will begin to bring a bit of a drier pattern heading into Saturday as a ridge of high pressure builds to start the weekend. This will allow the heat to be the big focus as temperatures top out in the middle 90s. A heat advisory will likely be extended into Saturday as well as heat indices range from 105 to 110.

The rest of the weekend will feature about the same weather with a slightly better chance of afternoon storms on Sunday and the ridge weakens allowing for more numerous showers and thunderstorms by the start of the workweek. A weak cool front will slide into the area Monday into Tuesday allowing for a much higher chance of rain and storms. The front won’t do much of anything regarding cooler temperatures as it stalls near the coast. The pattern through late next week will remain conducive for return rain chances each day as an upper-level trough digs in over the state. This should allow for a few, mainly afternoon, storms to pop up each day.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

