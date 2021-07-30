Final pass for residential debris in Lake Charles begins Aug. 9

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles says FEMA’s residential debris pickup program is coming to a close within the city.

Property owners need to have all residential debris to the curb by Monday, August 9, according to the city. This is when the final pass for residential debris will begin, and the final day debris removal contractors will be in the city is Friday, August 27, according to city officials

Debris removal monitors and contractors will inspect each city roadway before considering it complete in an effort to ensure that all eligible debris placed on the city rights-of-way by the August 9 deadline is collected, according to city officials.

To expedite the process, the city officials say residents are asked to sort debris when placing it curbside by creating separate piles for vegetative debris, construction debris, appliances/white goods, electronics and hazardous household waste.

Since debris removal began last fall, debris removal contractors have picked up more than 4.2 million cubic yards of debris within the city, according to city officials.

City officials say residents with debris questions or those who need to report any missed debris can call 337-491-1346.

