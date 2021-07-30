50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Final pass for residential debris in Lake Charles begins Aug. 9

To expedite the process, the city officials say residents are asked to sort debris when placing...
To expedite the process, the city officials say residents are asked to sort debris when placing it curbside by creating separate piles for vegetative debris, construction debris, appliances/white goods, electronics and hazardous household waste.
By Davon Cole
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles says FEMA’s residential debris pickup program is coming to a close within the city.

Property owners need to have all residential debris to the curb by Monday, August 9, according to the city. This is when the final pass for residential debris will begin, and the final day debris removal contractors will be in the city is Friday, August 27, according to city officials

Debris removal monitors and contractors will inspect each city roadway before considering it complete in an effort to ensure that all eligible debris placed on the city rights-of-way by the August 9 deadline is collected, according to city officials.

To expedite the process, the city officials say residents are asked to sort debris when placing it curbside by creating separate piles for vegetative debris, construction debris, appliances/white goods, electronics and hazardous household waste.

Since debris removal began last fall, debris removal contractors have picked up more than 4.2 million cubic yards of debris within the city, according to city officials.

City officials say residents with debris questions or those who need to report any missed debris can call 337-491-1346.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rebecca Johnson, a Cajun Navy volunteer, has been arrested for filing or maintaining false...
Cajun Navy volunteer who claimed attack arrested
Sulphur woman dies after being struck by train
Police identify woman killed by train in Sulphur
Missing Kinder teen found safe, reunited with family
Teachers aid in search for missing Kinder teen, later found safe
While the Sheriff’s Office initially responded to the call, the incident is being turned over...
Two bodies found on Engleside Street
LSU FACES Lab renderings of what Joe Constance may look like today. Constance has been on the...
Sheriff, D.A. offering immunity to anyone who can help bring in FBI fugitive Joe Constance

Latest News

Gov. John Bel Edwards spoke after the special session ended early
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards ‘strongly considering’ reinstating statewide mask mandate
Calcasieu Parish Police Jury.
Long-term recovery meeting canceled; comments extended until Aug. 13
Gov. Edwards provides update on COVID in Louisiana
Gov. John Bel Edwards
LIVE: Gov. Edwards provides update on COVID in Louisiana